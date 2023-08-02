Iranian navy unveils new vessels with 373-mile range missiles

The move comes amid increased U.S. presence in the Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards' navy on Wednesday unveiled new vessels equipped with 373-mile range missiles.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the announcement was made during a military exercise off the coast of Abu Musa island. It is one of three Gulf islands under Iranian control but disputed by the United Arab Emirates.

"The islands of the Persian Gulf are part of Iran's honor and we will defend them," Revolutionary Guards' Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri was quoted as saying.

He added that regional countries should provide security for the Gulf.

"The Persian Gulf belongs to all of the region's countries ... These states must be very prudent and prevent themselves from falling into the conspiracies and divisive plans of extra-regional countries," he added.

These statements come amid increased U.S. presence in the Gulf. Earlier in July, the Pentagon announced it was sending additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, along with a warship to the Middle East, to protect assets from Iran’s seizure of commercial vessels.