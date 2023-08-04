Japan to host Iran's FM, urge Tehran to stop arms supply to Russia - report

Zelensky said that at least 1,961 Shahed drone attacks had been launched against Ukraine since the Russian invasion

Japan will host Iran's foreign minister Amir Abdollahian on Sunday, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Abdollahian will meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to broadcaster TBS. Tokyo will tell Tehran to stop supplying arms to Russia at Abdollahian's Tokyo visit, the report said, citing unnamed government officials.

Kyiv and its allies have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying Russia with Shahed kamikaze drones widely used to attack Ukrainian cities. Earlier on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 1,961 Shahed drone attacks had been launched against Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia will host a summit with Western diplomats and developing countries to discuss Zelensky’s peace plan. The will follow on from a gathering of senior officials in the Danish capital of Copenhagen in June.