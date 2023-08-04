Since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the United States and the Islamic Republic

The Pentagon is reportedly readying plans to deploy armed sailors and Marines on commercial oil tankers traveling through the Gulf’s Strait of Hormuz, in an effort to combat alleged Iranian attempts to hijack ships in international waters.

If approved, the move would represent a remarkable escalation in the long-running feud between the United States and Iran, one that could put their militaries in direct confrontation.

Washington last month sent additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets along with a warship to the Middle East in a bid to monitor key waterways in the region, following multiple seizures and harassment of commercial shipping vessels by Iranian forces.

After taking a commercial tanker last month, Tehran said it had an order from an Iranian court to seize a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman. In May, the White House announced that U.S. President Joe Biden would make moves in the region, but at the time did not say what they would include.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday that the military had already been training some Marines in the Middle East to be on the vessels. But the official said it would ultimately be up to commercial vessels whether to request troops for parts of a journey that were particularly dangerous in the Strait.

About a fifth of the world's crude oil and oil products pass through the Strait of Hormuz.