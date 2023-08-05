This fire is attributed to the heat wave currently raging in the country

A forest fire in the suburbs of the Iranian capital on Friday caused the explosion of mines that had been placed around Evin prison, known to house high-security political prisoners. No injuries were reported, however, according to state media.

The incident occurred around noon in Evin prison, located in the northern suburbs of Tehran, but the material damage was limited thanks to the rapid intervention of firefighters who managed to extinguish the fire.

According to the official IRNA news agency , this fire is attributed to the heat wave currently raging in the country. Temperatures in Tehran hit around 38C on Friday. In the past, Iranian media have reported on the presence of landmines placed around the prison to deter escape attempts.

Last October, a fire had already broken out in the same prison , resulting in death and injury among inmates. In online videos documenting the incident, gunfire and explosions could be heard in the prison area. Authorities said the incident came after clashes between some inmates and prison staff, blaming the fire on rioters. At that time, the country was rocked by a protest movement that began in September after the death of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly breaking strict dress rules for women.