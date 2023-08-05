Iran boosts navy with missiles, drones

The announcement comes on the heels of the U.S. saying it could soon put guards on commercial ships sailing through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz

Iran has equipped its Revolutionary Guards' navy with drones and 600-mile range missiles, regime media reported on Saturday.

The announcement came on the heels of the U.S. saying it could soon put guards on commercial ships sailing through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz.

Revolutionary Guards' Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri was quoted as saying that the new missiles had better precision as well as longer range.

Earlier this week, Washington said it could soon offer to put armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships in the region following Iran's seizure and harassment of vessels.

Since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the United States and Iran.

Tehran usually says detained vessels have committed shipping violations. Some have been released only after foreign countries have freed detained Iranian ships.