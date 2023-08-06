Iraq blocks Telegram messaging app citing security concerns

The application is still accessible to users connected using a VPN

Iraq on Sunday blocked the Telegram messaging app over “national security” concerns, according to the country’s telecoms ministry.

The ministry said that the move was aimed at protecting the “personal data of citizens,” which the app allegedly violated.

The service was effectively blocked by midday on Sunday, with new messages not loading for users in Baghdad. However, the application was still accessible to users connected using a VPN.

Telegram is very popular in Iraq. It is mainly used for messaging but also for receiving news and sharing content, including by groups associated with armed factions and pro-Iran political parties.

The ministry’s statement cited "directives from higher authorities related to national security" and said it had asked the app to close down "platforms that leak the data of the official state institutions and the personal data of citizens... but the company did not respond and did not interact with any of these requests."

"The Ministry of Communications affirms its respect for citizens' rights to freedom of expression and communication, without prejudice to the security of the state and its institutions," the statement noted.