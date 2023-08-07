Following $2.5 billion corruption heist, Iraq asks UK, U.S. to extradite suspects

A finance minister and staff of former Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi were among the wanted men, with Interpol already issuing a 'Red Notice'

Iraq called on the UK and U.S. to extradite former Iraqi government officials accused of facilitating the theft of $2.5 billion in public funds, a senior judge in one of the country's largest corruption cases said on Sunday.

Iraqi Commission for Integrity head, Judge Haider Hanoun, asked "competent authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom to cooperate in executing the arrest warrants issued."

The arrest warrants were originally issued by Iraq’s judiciary in March. A former finance minister and staff members of former prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi were among the wanted men.

Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP Judge Haider Hanoun, the head of Iraq's Integrity Comission, the government's anti-corruption agency, displays a document during a press conference in Baghdad.

Hanoun said Interpol already issued Red Notices against Kadhemi's cabinet director Raed Jouhi and personal secretary Ahmed Najati, who both hold American citizenship, and for former finance minister Ali Allawi, "who holds British citizenship.” The fourth suspect, the former premier's media adviser Mushrik Abbas, "currently resides in the United Arab Emirates.”

The Interpol’s Red Notice did not constitute an international arrest warrant, but a request of authorities worldwide to provisionally detain people pending possible extradition or other legal actions, according to AFP.

"We hope that they (London and Washington) will cooperate and extradite the suspects," Hanoun confided, according to AFP.

(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File) FILE - Ali Allawi, Iraq's former finance minister, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq.

The case, dubbed "the heist of the century," sparked outrage in Iraq, with at least $2.5 billion stolen between September 2021 and August 2022 through 247 checks that were then cashed by five companies and withdrawn in cash. Allawi was a respected politician and academic, who resigned in August last year. He has denied all responsibility.