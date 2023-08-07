Iranian FM visits Japan for first time since 2019 with Ukraine on agenda

Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Tokyo 'we don't pick a side in any war,' denying Iran had provided Russia with arms

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday visited Japan for the first time since 2019.

The purpose of the visit was not announced, but reports said Tokyo would press Tehran to stop supplying Russia with arms. Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over the past week alone, Ukraine shot down 178 assault drones launched by Russia, including 87 Iranian-made Shaheds.

Amir-Abdollahian met Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, with both hailing the opportunity to have face-to-face talks in Tokyo.

"I am grateful for having this opportunity of exchange of opinions" over bilateral, regional and international issues, the Iranian diplomat said.

Ahead of the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Tokyo "we don't pick a side in any war", denying Iran had provided Russia with arms, Jiji Press reported.

He added that Iran "has never provided drones to any country for use in Ukraine", according to the report. Amir-Abdollahian will also make a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, private broadcaster TBS reported.

TBS, citing unnamed government sources, said Japan would raise the issue of arms exports to Russia. The Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement that Hayashi had "requested Iran to take constructive measures, repeating Japan's position on Russia's invasion into Ukraine."