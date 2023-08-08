Iran: 90 journalists arrested since beginning of nationwide protests

Iran has been rocked for several months by unprecedented protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022

More than 90 Iranian journalists have been questioned by the Islamic Republic's authorities since the protests triggered last September by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, local media reported on Tuesday.

"The Support Committee for Arrested Journalists reports the arrest or summoning of more than 90 journalists in various Iranian cities over the past 10 months," reported the reformist daily Shargh.

Iran was rocked for several months by unprecedented protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, who was arrested by the morality police for violating the strict dress code imposed on women.

AP Photo/Middle East Images A motorcycle of Iranian paramilitary militia is set on fire during a protest in Tehran, Iran.

Formed last September by a group of professionals in the profession to closely monitor the situation of journalists detained in connection with the protests, the Committee published this assessment on the occasion of National Journalist Day, celebrated on August 8 in Iran. "Most of these detained journalists have been released on bail in recent months, and many have been granted amnesty," said the same source.

AP Photo/Middle East Images, File Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Iran.

According to the Committee, six journalists are still in detention and five are awaiting a court decision, the Shargh newspaper reported.

Among them are Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, two journalists who covered the Mahsa Amini affair. Detained since September, they are on trial in Tehran on charges including conspiracy against national security.