Iran says ready to swap U.S. prisoners, with no pre-conditions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says Tehran views the exchange of prisoners as a 'humanitarian action'

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic was ready to exchange prisoners with the United States, the Iranian official told reports at a conference in Tehran.

On the sidelines of an event about Iran and the BRICS economic group for developing nations, on Tuesday evening, Amir-Abdollahian defined the swapping of prisoners as “a humanitarian action.”

“The Islamic Republic sets no pre-condition to exchange prisoners,” the Iranian foreign minister added, according to the semi-official Iranian Mehr News Agency.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, this process has been part of exchanges through Oman and Qatar, which the U.S. had previously denied. The Iranian foreign minister went on to say that the mediators were told that Iran could exchange prisoners “within the agreed framework.”

He had previously made similar claims, even to the extent that a deal was reached, however the U.S. State department said it was yet "another especially cruel lie that only adds to the suffering of their (the prisoners') families."

AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht (L-R) Foreign Ministers from China, Brazil, South Africa, Russia, and India in Cape Town, South Africa for a BRICS meeting.

The Iranian foreign minister separated the prisoner swap from economic initiatives, stating there were no “direct” connections between Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On that topic, Amir-Abdollahian announced Iran gained full SCO membership in recent weeks. He also said South Africa put forward an initiative to prepare the ground for BRICS+ members, including Iran, to gain membership to the economic group with Brazil, Russia, India and China.

The Iranian foreign minister also alleged that Japan wants to remove sanctions imposed on Iran, asserting that "the Japanese Prime Minister had ideas in this regard and brought them up.”