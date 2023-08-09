Iran executes five men convicted of gang rape

The executions of the five men follows after a similar case last month, when Iran executed three men who were convicted of raping women they had anesthetized

Iran executed five men by hanging on Wednesday after convicting them of gang raping a woman in the northwest of the country last year, the country's judiciary said.

The "five men who had kidnapped and raped a woman in the city of Marand in May 2022 were executed today (Wednesday)," the judiciary's Mizan Online website announced.

Mizan also added that the men, who were arrested four days after the gang rape in East Azerbaijan province, were implicated in other crimes, without elaborating on what those crimes were.

The executions of the five men follows after a similar case last month, when Iran executed three men who were convicted of raping women they had anesthetized. The man had been accused of luring women to a fake cosmetic surgery clinic.

HRW said use of the death penalty was on the rise across the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and Iran consistently having some of the world's highest execution rates

They were found guilty of conspiring in multiple cases of sexual assault in the southern province of Hormozgan in late 2021, Mizan reported at the time.

Iran is said to execute more people than any other country except China, human rights group Amnesty International said. The Islamic Republic hanged at least 582 people last year, the highest number since 2015.

Amnesty International says Iranian authorities have "significantly increased the number of overall executions for all crimes, with at least 282 people executed in total so far in 2023."