Afghan Taliban say dozens of Pakistani IS militants killed, captured in past year

Taliban authorities in Kabul on Wednesday said dozens of Pakistani Islamic State (IS) militants have been killed or captured in Afghanistan over the past year, days after Islamabad blamed Afghans for suicide attacks on its territory.

Tensions between the neighboring countries have mounted recently over an uptick in suicide attacks in Pakistan, with Islamabad claiming militants are frequently helped by Afghans.

In response, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP that in the past year, 18 people “eliminated by our forces in Afghanistan” were Pakistani citizens.

"They were Daeshis (members of IS) and they were involved in various bombings and attacks," he said, adding that dozens of others were being held in Afghan prisons. Mujahid was expanding on a statement that said Taliban authorities should not be blamed for "the security failure of any country in the region.”

"Instead of blaming Pakistan, the government of Afghanistan has strengthened its security measures," it said – the first time Taliban authorities have publicly blamed Pakistanis for attacks in Afghanistan.

Islamabad says militants carrying out attacks in Pakistan are operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan and being aided by Afghan citizens.

Earlier this week, Pakistani military chief General Syed Asim Munir said the involvement of Afghan nationals "is detrimental to regional peace, stability, and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement,” referring to the accord that saw U.S.-led forces leave Afghanistan after a 20-year occupation.

Taliban authorities have consistently pledged not to let Afghan territory be used by foreign militants to stage attacks abroad – a key element of the Doha deal.