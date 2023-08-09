Iran claims to be able to manufacture a supersonic cruise missile

Iran, which has one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East, claims that they are capable of hitting the bases of its 'enemies,' Israel and the U.S.

Tehran said on Wednesday it had the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile, Iranian state media reported.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the unnamed domestically developed projectile was being tested and was part of a "new generation of Iranian cruise missiles."

"The supersonic projectile will open a new chapter in Iran's defense technology, as it is extremely difficult to intercept a cruise missile flying at supersonic speeds," the news agency said.

Tasnim added that the missile was based on a more advanced engine system than the model that Iran's arms industry previously relied on.

"Naval cruise missiles and the development of supersonic cruise missiles will greatly enhance Iran's response capability in the event of a military conflict and prevent invading forces from reacting in time," the agency said.

Despite opposition from the United States and Europe, Tehran said it would continue to develop its "defensive" missile program. However, Western military analysts believe that the regime sometimes exaggerates the capabilities of its weapons.

Iran, which has one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East, claims that they are capable of hitting the bases of its “enemies”, Israel and the United States. Earlier in June, Tehran claimed to have created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound. No footage of a successful launch of the new missile, called Fattah, or "Conqueror" in Farsi, has been released.