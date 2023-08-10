Huge explosion reported at steel complex in northern Iran, 8 injured

The blast happened at 11 a.m. (local time) in the melting section of the complex due to a 'momentary water leak'

A huge explosion was reported on Thursday at the Esfarayen Industrial Complex in Iran’s northern province of North Khorasan.

According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, at least eight people were injured. The report added that the blast happened at 11 a.m. (local time) in the melting section of the complex due to a "momentary water leak."

The agency specified that six of the complex's workers were injured due to the blast wave. One person also suffered superficial burns and another got serious burns on his hands, face and neck.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian Steel Producers Association announced that the country's steel export was up 37 percent in four months - from March to June 2023 - compared to the same period last year. Iran retained its 7th place in the world in production of steel in June.

Last week, a forest fire in the suburbs of the Iranian capital caused the explosion of mines that had been placed around Evin prison, known to house high-security political prisoners. No injuries were reported, however.