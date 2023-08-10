It is the first step in the agreement which was reached after over two years of 'quiet negotiations'

The U.S. State Department on Thursday welcomed the release of five U.S. citizens who have been detained in Iran to house arrest.

"We are relieved to learn that Iranian authorities have released five U.S. citizens - Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharghi, and two individuals who at this time wish to remain private - from prison to house arrest," an official statement said.

The National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a separate statement that it was "an encouraging step," stressing that the Americans "should have never been detained in the first place."

"Of course, we will not rest until they are back home in the United States. Until that time, negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, U.S. media reported that Washington reached a deal with Tehran to free five Americans with dual citizenship detained in Iran in exchange for access to humanitarian funds and several jailed Iranians. The freed prisoners were named as Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz and an unidentified fourth American.

Accoring to AFP, they were moved from Tehran's notorious Evin prison to an undisclosed house, with a separate report saying that a fifth American, a woman, was moved in recent weeks to house arrest. Several sources told The New York Times that it is the first step in the agreement which was reached after over two years of "quiet negotiations."

"The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to house arrest is an important development," said the lawyer of Siamak Namazi, Jared Genser.

"While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more," he added.

According to the lawyer, the Americans were told they would be held at a hotel in Tehran under guard by Iranian officials.

The NYT souces said that when the Americans are allowed to return to the U.S., Washington will release several Iranian nationals serving prison sentences for violating sanctions imposed against Iran. The U.S. will also transfer nearly $6 billion of Iran’s assets in South Korea. The funds will be placed into an account in the central bank of Qatar, which will be controlled by Doha so Iran can only use the money to pay for humanitarian purchases such as medicine and food, according to the report.