Iran slows enriched uranium buildup amid U.S. prisoners exchange - report

Reportedly there has also been a decrease in activity by Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq against American forces

Iran “significantly” slowed down the rate at which it accumulated enriched uranium, as well as diluting its stockpile, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, amid a release of four U.S. citizens to house arrest by Tehran’s regime

There also appeared to be broader agreements between the U.S. and Iran, two Israeli officials told the New York Times. Both American newspapers pointed out that there could be a resumption of talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

"I think both sides have an interest in using this initial agreement as the gateway to get back to dialogue, but not necessarily to a deal," the Iran project director at the International Crisis Group, Ali Vaez, told AFP.

Iran has itself stated it was holding indirect talks with the U.S. through the Sultanate of Oman. However, the frequency and progression has been refuted by American officials.

With that being said, the best indication of whether the Islamic Republic has moved away from its Nuclear ambitions is the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report, which will be published in several weeks' time.

A senior U.S. military official also told WSJ that there had been a decrease in activity by Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq against American forces in recent weeks, which could signal that there has been progress in efforts to calm tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Hackers leaked that Syria owes the Iranian Islamic Republic $50 billion, sent as military and civilian assistance to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime over the past decade, Middle East Monitor revealed the documents on Friday.

Iran's mission at the United Nations confirmed Thursday the transfer of American prisoners out of Tehran's Evin Prison. U.S. officials spoke on the topic, saying “we will not rest until they are back home in the United States. Until that time, negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate.”