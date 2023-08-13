Balochistan militants attack convey with Chinese engineers in Pakistan

On the way to a Beijing-financed Gwadar Port, the Balochi militants say 'at least four Chinese nationals and nine personnel of Pakistani military were killed'

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants attacked a convoy carrying Chinese engineers to the Beijing-financed Gwadar Port in Pakistan's southwest on Sunday, with contradictory statements from the parties involved.

“According to the information received so far, at least four Chinese nationals and nine personnel of Pakistani military were killed and several were injured,” a BLA statement claimed.

Baloch militant groups have claimed attacks on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the past, this time the BLA “Majeed Brigade” claimed responsibility, releasing the identities of the attackers as Naveed Baloch alias Aslam and Maqbool Baloch alias Qayim.

Security sources confirmed a Sunday attack to AFP, but there was no immediate official response. However there have been contradicting reports by both Chinese and Pakistan media.

State Radio Pakistan, citing the military's public relations wing, said the situation was under control, adding that "one terrorist was killed and three others injured in exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Gwadar.”

In previous attacks, Baloch militants exaggerate their operations, while Pakistan military plays down the harm caused or delays reporting them.

However, even official government reports can be contradictory, as was the case with a 2021 blast aboard a bus carrying staff to a northern dam site in Dasu which resulted in the death of 12 people, including nine Chinese workers. The two cooperating nations blamed different causes, with Islamabad saying it was a "gas leak,” whereas Beijing insisted it was a bomb attack.

(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Gwadar port, about 435 miles west of Karachi, Pakistan.

The CPEC is hailed as the cornerstone of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative which seeks to link China's western Xinjiang province to Gwadar port in the southwest. Since its initiation, there has been tens of billions of dollars funneled into massive transport, energy and infrastructure projects.