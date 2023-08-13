Iran: 4 killed in attack on Shiite shrine, state media reports

Last year a mass shooting at the revered shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, in an attack later claimed by Islamic State group

A shooting Sunday at a Shiite Muslim shrine in Iran's south killed at least four people, state media said, less than a year after a similar attack on the same site.

"Four people have been killed so far following a terrorist attack by two armed men on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh" in the city of Shiraz, official news agency IRNA reported.

One of the suspected assailants was arrested while the other went on the run, according to Tasnim news agency.

A mass shooting in October at the revered shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, in an attack later claimed by Islamic State (IS) group extremists.

Iran hanged two men in public over the October attack, the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported last month, identifying them as Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali but not revealing their nationalities.