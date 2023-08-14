Iran wants to return to 2015 nuclear deal though diplomacy - Foreign Minister

Earlier on Friday, U.S. media reported that talks between Tehran and Washington could be resumed

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday that Tehran is committed to resolving its nuclear dispute with world powers through diplomacy.

"We have always wanted a return of all parties to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal," Amirabdollahian told reporters at a televised press conference.

Talks about the possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, which was abandoned by former U.S. president Donald Trump in 2018, have been stalled since last September. Israel has strongly opposed the potential agreement, saying it would help fund Iranian terrorist activities and threaten Israel's security.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. media reported that talks between Tehran and Washington could be resumed amid a release of five U.S. citizens detained in Iran into house arrest. According to the Wall Street Journal, Tehran “significantly” slowed down the rate at which it accumulated enriched uranium, as well as diluting its stockpile. There also appeared to be broader agreements between the U.S. and Iran, two Israeli officials told the New York Times.