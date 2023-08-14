Pakistan swears in caretaker premier, braces for uncertain election period

There have been suggestions the vote will be delayed as the Pakistani establishment struggles to stabilize overlapping security, economic and political crises

Pakistan swore in on Monday a mostly unknown senator, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, as a caretaker prime minister for the election period that could last months.

The caretaker prime minister was sworn in by Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, during a live Independence Day ceremony, after he resigned from his post as senator on Sunday.

"I, Anwaar-ul-Haq, do swear solemnly... that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan," the new prime minister said live on TV.

Kakar, 52, will be tasked with choosing a cabinet to run the country, which has been wracked by political and economic instability for months, while Pakistan elects its next government.

PAKISTAN PRESS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT / AFP In this handout photograph by the Pakistan's Press Information Department, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi (C) administers the oath to Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (L) as caretaker Prime Minister during a ceremony, while outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (seated R) looks on, in Islamabad.

"I am relinquishing heavy responsibility after 16 months... We came constitutionally and leave as per the direction of the constitution," the outgoing Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said the previous day, during a farewell address to the nation on Sunday.

"I have confidence in the caretaker prime minister's ability to conduct free and fair elections,” Sharif added.

The Pakistani parliament was officially dissolved last week, which according to the country’s constitution meant elections were due within 90 days. However, the outgoing government said the election commission needed time to redraw constituency boundaries due to data from a census published earlier this month.

According to AFP, there has been speculation that the vote would be delayed as the establishment struggles to stabilize a country facing overlapping security, economic and political crises.

The country’s most popular politician, former prime minister Imran Khan, was jailed on corruption allegations and disqualified from elections for five years, causing political turmoil. Authorities then cracked down against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.