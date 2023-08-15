Large fire erupts in Tehran's central Grand Bazaar shopping center

'A fire broke out in Ahangaran's Bazaar in Tehran's Grand Bazaar' says the fire local Iranian fire department, adding there were no casualties

A large fire erupted in Iran's capital of Tehran, setting ablaze many shops at the Grand Bazaar, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday that there were no casualties.

"A fire broke out in Ahangaran's Bazaar in Tehran's Grand Bazaar and about 30 warehouses and shops were caught in flames," the spokesperson of Tehran's fire department said, as quoted by Reuters.

Furthermore, the Tasnim report said firefighters were able to control the fire that spanned the large commercial area, without any injuries from civilians or authorities, but expected heavy financial losses for the affected businesses.