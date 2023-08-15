Afghanistan's Taliban marks two years since return to power

Two years after Kabul's takeover women’s rights are plummeting and poverty and food insecurity are rising drastically

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban rolled into Afghanistan’s capital completing their defeat of the U.S. backed Kabul regime.

The speed of their advance caught some off guard. Asked if the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was now inevitable, U.S. President Joe Biden then responded:

“No, it is not… Because you have the Afghan troops who have 300,000 well-equipped (personnel) and an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban.”

Stripped of the logistics and air support that their Western advisors trained them to rely upon, the Afghan security forces disintegrated. The result, in the last two weeks of August, was chaos.

Western troops unable to control Kabul airport - and the tens of thousands, desperate to escape - turned to an uneasy, temporary alliance with the Taliban to control the crowds. A target too tempting for the local Islamic State affiliate, which conducted a suicide bombing, killing 170 people, including 13 U.S. soldiers.

By August 30th, the airlift - one of the largest in history - was completed. It transported more than 122,000 people, but a number of Western citizens, and countless Afghans under threat from the Taliban for working with them, remained behind.

"Everyone is tired of war, explosions, and suicide attacks. Now things are changed. God is merciful and we hope an Islamic system will be established in the country,” said Obaidullah, Kabul resident.

But what followed was no better for many people in Afghanistan. While the war between the Taliban and the previous regime ended, Islamic State Khorasan stepped into the role of insurgents undermining the government.

The Taliban struggled to reshape itself into a government, with an organized army, rather than simply an armed group. Sparking border disputes with its neighbors in Pakistan and Iran.

Meanwhile women’s rights have plummeted, with girls banned from education past primary school, and women forced out of many areas of employment. And poverty and food insecurity are rising drastically.

"It is difficult to overestimate the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan. It is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Partly this is due to global increases in the cost of food hitting the World Food Program's ability to feed those in need. Six million Afghans stand on the threshold of starvation, it warned earlier this year.

But it’s also because of sanctions placed on Afghanistan by Western nations following the Taliban’s seizure of power. Coupled with the new regime’s wider diplomatic isolation, with no nations officially recognizing it.

“We will engage with the Taliban appropriately when it is our interest to do so. This is not intended to mean any kind of indication of recognition of the Taliban,” said U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

Afghanistan’s history has often been a tragic one. Both by foreign regimes and by home grown ones, its people have not been treated kindly. Without some kind of change, this cycle appears likely to continue.