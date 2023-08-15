Iranian director sentenced to prison for showing film at Cannes

Roustaee and Norouzbeigui were found guilty of "contributing to opposition propaganda against the Islamic system" in Iran

A Tehran court has sentenced renowned director Saeed Roustaee to six months in prison for screening his film "Leïla et ses frères" at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

A feature-length film, "Leïla et ses frères" portrays a poor family on the brink of implosion, in an Iran plunged into deep economic crisis.

LOIC VENANCE (AFP) The Cannes film festival.

It has been banned in Iran since its release last year, according to the authorities, for "breaking the rules by participating without authorization (...) in Cannes and then Munich."

"Tehran's Revolutionary Court sentenced Saeed Roustaee and Javad Norouzbeigui, the director and producer of the film 'Leïla and Her Brothers', to six months in prison", reported the reformist daily outlet Etemad on its website.

Roustaee and Norouzbeigui were found guilty of "contributing to opposition propaganda against the Islamic system" in Iran.

According to Etemad, the court ruled that the two filmmakers would only serve one-twentieth of the sentence, or around nine days, while the rest "will be suspended for five years."

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File Iran's national flag waves in Tehran, Iran.

"During the period of suspension, the defendants are required to refrain from activities related to the crime committed and not to communicate with people active in the film industry," Etemad added.

The verdict can be appealed within "twenty days of its notification," according to the newspaper.

Saeed Roustaee, 34, is best known for having directed "The Law of Teheran" in 2021, a crime film about the drug business and its repression by the Iranian state. For his film "Leïla et ses frères", Soutaee received the Jury Prize from the International Federation of Film Press in May 2022.