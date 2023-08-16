U.S. asks Iran to stop selling armed drones to Russia - report

The U.S. request is a part of broader discussions with Iran aimed at easing tensions and resuming talks on the Iranian nuclear deal

Washington is pressing Tehran to stop selling armed drones to Russia, which are being used to attack Ukrainian cities, a report said on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

An Iranian official and another source told the outlet that Washington is also pushing Tehran to stop selling Moscow spare parts for the drones.

The reported talks came amid the prisoner exchange that was negotiated last week and saw five American citizens detained in Iran to move into house arrest. According to U.S. media, the prisoners could be allowed to go back to the U.S. in exchange for Washington unfreezing $6 billion in humanitarian funds for Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he would welcome any Iranian steps to de-escalate its "growing nuclear threat.” On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran "significantly" slowed down the rate at which it accumulated enriched uranium, as well as diluting its stockpile, amid talks with the U.S.