Raisi says Iran will use released assets to boost domestic production

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that Tehran's assets released abroad will be used to boost domestic output, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

The U.S. is expected to unfreeze $6 billion of Iranian assets in South Korea and transfer them to a restricted account in Qatar as part of an agreement reached between Washington and Tehran last week. The deal saw five U.S. prisoners released from an Iranian prison into house arrest.

According to U.S. officials, the funds could only be used for humanitarian purposes. However, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Washington’s deal with Tehran, which reportedly includes Iran slowing down its uranium enrichment program in exchange for the easing of sanctions. Netanyahu believes it “grants the Iranian regime money that will then go to Iran’s terror proxies.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that as part of the deal Washington asked Tehran to stop selling armed drones to Russia that are being used in Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine. According to Iran’s mission to the United Nations, the U.S. would also release several Iranians detained in U.S. prisons under the agreement.