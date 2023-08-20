At least 18 killed as bus crashes and burns in eastern Pakistan

According to police, another 16 people were hospitalized with injuries

At least 18 people, including women and children, burned to death after a bus crashed and caught on fire in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday.

According to police, another 16 people were hospitalized with injuries. The bus carrying 33 passengers collided with another vehicle early in the morning on route from the southern port city of Karachi to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

"The unfortunate bus ... collided with a mini-truck loaded with three small tanks of petrol at around 4.30 am," said Fahad Ahmad, the police chief of Punjab's Hafizabad district.

"The bus and the truck caught fire immediately, the result of which 18 people including the mini-truck driver died on the spot," he added.

Road accidents are relatively common in Pakistan. In early August, nearly 20 people were killed and 50 injured as a train derailed and overturned near the city of Nawabshah, in the southern Sindh province. Earlier in January, over 40 people were killed, when a bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in the southern province of Balochistan.