Apartment sale to dog in Tehran leads to real estate agency director arrest

Iranian police shuttered the real estate firm, accusing its head of 'wanting to undermine the moral values of society'

Iranian police arrested the head of a real estate agency for “undermining moral values,” after a viral video showed his firm selling an apartment to a dog, officials said on Sunday.

Police have launched an investigation "following the broadcast of a video showing the signing of the sale of an apartment to a dog by a real estate agency in western Tehran,” authorities said in a statement, reported by ISNA news agency.

In the video that went viral in Iran, a couple signed a contract transferring the title of their apartment to their furry, white, Shih Tzu dog.

The dog, named "Chester," had placed its little paws on an ink pad with the help of a woman before the contract was stamped, according to AFP.

The woman then said that the couple had no "heirs and that they wanted to sell the apartment to the dog."

"The police arrested the head of the real estate agency and shuttered the firm on Saturday," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, quoting deputy prosecutor general Reza Tabar.

"The act undertaken by this real estate agency has no legal basis,” Tabar added, accusing the real estate director of "wanting to undermine the moral values of society.”

Mizan did not identify the arrested realtor.

Despite there being no law banning dog ownership in Iran, they are considered unclean and conservative clerics have advised against keeping them as pets, as in many other Muslim countries.

Regardless, Iranians have started to embrace the trend of pet ownership, especially among the upper and middle classes, choosing to adopt dogs and cats that were once considered taboo