China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that Iran and Saudi Arabia continue to take steps to improve relations following a Beijing-brokered deal signed in March.

According to the minister, this rapprochement leads to a “wave of reconciliation” in the Middle East. Beijing "appreciates the correct decision made by the Iranian side", Wang noted in a statement.

He added that China believes that only by restoring the integrity and effective implementation of the 2015 deal between Tehran and a group of world powers can the Iranian nuclear issue be “fundamentally resolved.” These statements come just days after Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian visited Saudi Arabia for the first time since the resumption of ties between the countries.

He praised his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan for their "successful" talks in Riyadh, which happened a week after the Saudi embassy in Tehran had officially reopened. Iran’s top diplomat also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed "future opportunities for cooperation” and “developments in the situation on the regional and international arenas” with him.