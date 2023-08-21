Frozen Iranian assets transferred to Swiss bank following U.S. deal - report

According to media reports, the Swiss National Bank plans to exchange $6 billion Iranian holdings in won for dollars and then euros in the currency market

Iranian assets frozen in South Korea have been transferred to Switzerland’s central bank last week, South Korean media revealed on Monday.

The move comes as Tehran and Washington reached an agreement earlier in August that saw five U.S. citizens detained in Iran released into house arrest. In exchange the U.S. said that Iranian assets in South Korea would be unfrozen and transferred to a restricted account in Qatar that can only be used for humanitarian purposes, like buying food and medicine.

According to media reports, the Swiss National Bank plans to exchange $6 billion Iranian holdings in won for dollars and then euros in the currency market. This means converting about 300 billion won ($223.85 million) to 400 billion each day for the next five weeks, Yonhap Infomax’s source was cited by Reuters.

Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the released assets would be used to enhance domestic production. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in turn criticized the U.S. move saying that it “grants the Iranian regime money that will then go to Iran’s terror proxies.”