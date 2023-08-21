Iran says U.S. prisoners to be released within two months

In exchange Washington should unfreeze $6 billion of Iranian assets in South Korea and transfer them to a restricted account in Qatar

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the process of releasing U.S. prisoners who were detained in Iran will take up to two months following a deal with Washington.

"A specific time frame has been announced by relevant authorities, and it will take a maximum of two months for this process to take place," Kanaani told reporters.

The statement comes less than two weeks after Iran released five Americans from Tehran's Evin Prison prison into house arrest. In exchange Washington should unfreeze $6 billion of Iranian assets in South Korea and transfer them to a restricted account in Qatar.

Earlier on Monday, South Korean media reported that the assets had been transferred to Switzerland’s central bank last week. The Swiss National Bank now plans to exchange $6 billion Iranian holdings in won for dollars and then euros in the currency market.

Iran is only allowed to use the released assets for humanitarian purposes like purchasing food and medicine. In addition, Washington will reportedly release several Iranian prisoners serving sentences in American prisons.