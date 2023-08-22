'The Russian Federation views Iran as one of the key states in the Middle East' says Oleg Salyukov, Russia's Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief

An Iranian military delegation arrived in Moscow to discuss the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Russia, particularly between their ground forces, state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The Russian Federation views Iran as one of the key states in the Middle East - it is Russia’s strategic partner and the constant intensive political dialogue is a hallmark of the current stage of our partnership," the Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief, Oleg Salyukov, said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in its statement that the Islamic Republic’s military delegation, led by its Ground Forces Commander Kyumars Heydari, arrived in Moscow to discuss “issues of bilateral military cooperation.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693649619933134950 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Both subject to Western economic sanctions, Russia and Iran have grown considerably closer since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In particular, Tehran has been repeatedly accused of supplying Moscow with Shahed-136 drones used in large numbers against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

Another step in the collaboration was revealed on Thursday by the Washington Post. According to documents leaked by a dissident Russian scientist involved in a drone manufacturing program, Iran was helping Russia to set up a production line within its border.

The factory was being set up to operate 24 hours a day, with the aim of manufacturing 6,000 self-detonating drones by 2025, based on an improved version of the Iranian Shahed-136 that Russia already used to bomb Ukrainian cities.

Furthermore, Russian experts were aiming to make these new unmanned aerial vehicles capable of coordinated swarm attacks on a target.