Iran unveils Mohajer 10 drone capable of reaching Israel, including explicit threat
The unveiling event included a message to Israel, written in poorly translated Hebrew, and a target on the Israeli town of Dimona
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled Tuesday a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), called the Mohajer 10, resembling the American MQ-9 Reaper drone.
The unveiling event, attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, had included a threat for Israel, due to the drone's capability of reaching the Jewish state, "be ready with a ride to the stone age," written in poorly translated Hebrew, and a target on the Israeli town of Dimona.
The explicit threat to Dimona is significant due to a nuclear facility being located near the southern city. The Iranians added a call to "prepare your bunkers" in its Mohajer 10 propaganda release video.
The Mohajer 10 was presented to Raisi during an exhibition organized in Tehran on the occasion of "Defence Industry Day," according to the state IRNA news agency.
According to the Iranians, the new drone boasted an operational range of roughly 1200 miles, thanks to its use of satellite communication and 119 gallons of fuel.
The Mohajer 10 was also reportedly capable of carrying up to 660 pounds of missiles and bombs, a top speed of 130 miles an hour, and a flight time of about 24 hours, according to the Iranian press release.
The Islamic Republic has been under heavy scrutiny for supplying Russia with drones, particularly the Shahed-136 suicide bombers, used in attacks against Ukraine.