Iran nuke chief says uranium enrichment continues under domestic laws

Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday that enrichment of uranium continues based on a framework established by the country's parliament.

His statement came in response to recent reports saying that Tehran has slowed down its 60 percent enrichment following an alleged deal with Washington.

"Our nuclear enrichment continues based on the strategic framework law," Eslami said.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had "significantly" slowed down its uranium enrichment efforts, which were nearing the nuclear weapons grade, and diluted some of its stockpile. The move was aimed at reviving broader talks with the U.S. over Iran's nuclear program, an initiative that has been criticized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

U.S. media reports also suggested that it was part of the deal that led to Iran releasing five American prisoners into house arrest in exchange to Washington unfreezing $6 billion worth of Tehran’s sanctioned assets. The money that was held in South Korea will be transferred to a restricted account in Qatar.