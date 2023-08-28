Iran says U.S. should explain its links to dual national sentenced to death

Tehran says progress had been made in a prisoner swap deal with Washington

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the United States should explain its links to the Iranian-German journalist who was sentenced to death in Tehran.

He added that progress had been made in a prisoner swap deal with Washington.

Jamshid Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, was convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly bombing in 2008. He was sentenced by an Iranian Revolutionary court in February on charges of “corruption on earth.”

Kanaani’s statement comes just days after U.S. envoy for Iran Abram Paley met with the prisoner’s family. Sharmahd’s daughter has urged Washington not to exclude him from the prisoner exchange deal between the United States and Iran, under which five American citizens have been released from a Tehran prison into house arrest earlier in August.

The deal will also see $6 billion in Iranian assets in South Korea unfrozen and transferred to a restricted account in Qatar. Kanaani said progress has been made on the implementation of the agreement, praising the "constructive role" of neighboring Gulf Arab states Qatar and Oman in facilitating the deal.