Iran warns Iraq it will 'ensure' security if Kurdish rebels not disarmed

'The Iraqi government has pledged to disarm armed terrorist groups in Iraq' says Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani

Iran on Monday warned Iraq that action would be taken to ‘ensure’ security if Baghdad does not hold up an agreement by mid-September, which stipulated Iranian Kurdish rebel groups on Iraqi soil would be disarmed.

"According to a deal reached between the Iranian and Iraqi governments, the Iraqi government has pledged to disarm armed terrorist groups in Iraq by September 19," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, told a news conference.

"The September 19 deadline will under no circumstances be extended," Kanani added.

ATTA KENARE / AFP Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani holds a press conference in Tehran.

"After this deadline, if Iraq fails to meet its commitments, the Iranian government will assume its responsibility, in order to ensure the country's security,” the foreign ministry spokesman stated.

Under the deal, the Iranian official said Baghdad agreed to evacuate Kurdish groups from their bases and "transfer them to camps provided by the Iraqi government."

(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) A commander instructs new recruits of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan during training at their base in Koya, northern Iraq.

An autonomous Kurdistan region was set up in northern Iraq, hosting Iranian Kurdish camps. Iran accuses the Kurds of serving Western or Israeli interests, using the words “terrorist groups” and “separatists” to describe the factions opposed to Tehran’s regime.

The Islamic Republic has also accused the Kurds of importing arms into Iran from Iraq, as well as fomenting protests after the death in custody of Iranian-Kurd Mahsa Amini last year. In May, Tehran even summoned the Iraqi ambassador over members of these factions being present at an official ceremony in the Kurdish region.

Iran has, in turn, attacked its Kurdish opposition several times in Iraqi territory. And, in March, the deal was reached to protect the two countries’ common border. A month later, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi acknowledged the "security" agreement saying "the security of Iraq and its borders is very important to us.”