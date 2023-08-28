Iraq executes three convicted for Islamic State blast that killed hundreds

The bombing, occurring on July 3, 2016 in the Karrada shopping area, was one of the deadliest terrorist acts globally since the 9/11 attacks

Iraq executed three individuals on Monday who were convicted of their involvement in a 2016 Baghdad bombing, an attack claimed by the Islamic State group that resulted in the deaths of more than 320 people.

The bombing, occurring on July 3, 2016 in the Karrada shopping area, was one of the deadliest terrorist acts globally since the 9/11 attacks.

During the incident, a car bombing wreaked havoc in Baghdad as people gathered for the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of Ramadan. Flames ignited by the explosion engulfed shopping centers, trapping victims due to a lack of emergency exits.

Ahmad al-Rubaye (AFP) Iraqi policemen search for bodies of victims on July 4, 2016 inside a building damaged by a suicide-bombing attack in Baghdad's Karrada neighbourhood

The initial explosion, set off by plastic explosives and ammonium nitrate loaded in a minibus, was followed by devastating fires that complicated the identification of the deceased.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, addressing victims' families, revealed that the three convicts were sentenced to death for their roles in the terrorist attack.

The bombing marked a harrowing episode in Iraq's struggle against the Islamic State, which had gained control over significant territories in 2014 but faced increasing resistance from Iraqi forces by the time of the Karrada incident.

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE (AFP/File) Iraqi men hug on July 4, 2016 at the site of a suicide-bombing attack which took place in Baghdad's Karrada neighbourhood

The executions occurred on Sunday night and Monday morning, as per the statement from Sudani's office. Although the statement didn't identify the executed individuals or provide their sentencing date, it confirmed the execution timeline.

AP 2014 © Iraqi forces hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during an operation outside Amirli, some 105 miles (170 kilometers) north of Baghdad, Iraq - Oct . 7, 2014

Despite concerted counter-terrorism efforts on both sides of the Iraq-Syria border, the United Nations reported in March that the Islamic State still retains a considerable presence, estimating around 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters, with approximately half categorized as fighters.

While IS continues to target both security forces and civilians in Iraq and Syria, its capabilities have been significantly eroded due to sustained counter-terrorism operations.