Analysis: Taliban preventing Afghan women from studying abroad

Young Afghani women were blocked at the airport, with several even being pulled off of their plane, as part of the Taliban's nationwide ban on women's education

In the latest curbs against women’s freedoms in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime barred about 100 female students from traveling to Dubai, where they were set to begin academic studies.

The young Afghani women were blocked at the airport, with several even being pulled off of their plane, in order to prevent them from circumventing nationwide bans on women’s education.

When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan exactly two years ago, it proclaimed that its new rule would be different to the draconian emirate it ran during its first regime. But Afghan women quickly learned that these were mere words.

“We are right now in the airport but the government don’t allow us to go to Dubai. Even they don’t allow those who have a mahram,” a young Afghani student said, preferring to maintain anonymity.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695430039230173288 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The latest tightening of restrictions by the extremist Sunni government barred young women from traveling abroad to study, even with a “mahram” escort from a male relative, which has been a policy instituted by the Taliban since its takeover. In general, girls were now allowed to learn beyond primary school, and women were forced out of many areas of employment.

“They have the right to study. They have the right to do whatever men can do, and there is no exception to that,” Emirati businessman Sheikh Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor stated, a billionaire that funded a scholarship program for the young Afghani students.

“I can not understand how they are treating or translating the religious,” Al Habtoor added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694244569800433820 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This latest crack down is likely to add to growing calls to recognise the Afghan regime’s treatment of women as “gender apartheid.” And comes shortly after it was reported that there is a growing surge in suicides among Afghani women.

“After the Taliban banned girls from universities and announced that girls can no longer continue our education, I felt so upset, day by day my mental health deteriorated. I was so depressed,” 19-year-old Khushi said, after being barred from studying at university.

“I felt like a bird stuck in a cage, one that has lost all her happiness,” the young Afghani woman added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694101265439945149 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Many women are struggling to cope with the reality left over by the West’s abandonment of the country. And with little leverage over the Taliban, the regime is left mostly unchecked by the international community.

“This is the worst example of the abuse of human rights against girls and women around the world and if we allow this to happen and continue with impunity, then others may try to do exactly the same,” U.N. Global Education Envoy, Gordon Brown, said.