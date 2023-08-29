Iranian authorities arrest Persian pop star Mehdi Yarrahi for headscarf protest song

Iran's judiciary says the musician released 'an illegal song that defies the morals and customs of Islamic society'

Persian pop musician Mehdi Yarrahi was arrested by Iranian police on Monday, after releasing a song against the Islamic Republic’s compulsory law enforcing women to wear a headscarf.

The Iranian judiciary announced legal proceedings being opened against Yarrahi, a day prior on its Mizan Online website, stating the singer released “an illegal song that defies the morals and customs of Islamic society.”

Yarrahi was then “arrested by order of the Tehran prosecutor," the court updated on its website. His lawyer had confirmed his client's detention with a social media post.

The 41-year-old Ahwazi, known for walking a fine line on social critique in Iran, had released a song on Friday entitled "Roosarito" that translates to "your veil" in Farsi, through which he expressed his support for a widespread protest movement that followed the murder of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini by the morality police in September last year.

The three-minute music video took up the slogan of the protest movement, "woman, life, freedom.” The singer then called on Iranian women to "take off their headscarves,” accompanied by footage of women dancing with their hair uncovered.

"Don't cry, I am the nightmare of this judge,” Yarrahi said in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), telling over 240 thousand followers, "let's continuously talk about the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's murder."

Meanwhile, Iranian women have been increasingly flouting the dress code since the start of protests against the Islamic Republic’s regime. However, last April, the Iranian authorities announced a crackdown through the installation of cameras on the country's streets to punish women who fail to wear a headscarf veil.