Iran's Raisi signals at reviving nuclear accord, despite 'failed' Western strategy

The Iranian presidents say the West 'failed' at discouraging his nation and at isolating Tehran, touting recent diplomatic successes

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted on Tuesday his country’s latest diplomatic moves, claiming that the West failed to isolate the Islamic Republic, though he did show interest in reviving a nuclear deal.

"The enemy tried to follow two strategies: one was to isolate Iran from the world and the other was to discourage the Iranian nation," Raisi told a news conference in Tehran.

"It failed with both strategies. It didn't succeed in isolating Iran," the president of the Islamic Republic said in reference to several Western-imposed sanctions.

Most of the sanctions were imposed on Iran after the United States ended a nuclear deal in 2018, under the leadership of former president Donald Trump. Tehran has also been punished for its human rights record, particularly after a cruel crackdown on protests which erupted in September 2022 over Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

Nevertheless, Raisi said Iran would continue to seek "the lifting of sanctions" through negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, as well as through prisoner swaps with the United States. However, he stipulated, "we are not tying the country's economy to the wishes" of Western countries.

Tensions showed a sign of thawing this month, after an agreement was reached for Iran to release five American prisoners in exchange for $6 billion in Iranian funds being unfrozen in South Korea. However, an important caveat to the delicate agreement was that it did not signal a return to the nuclear deal as the 2024 U.S. presidential election heats up.

Raisi went on to mention other diplomatic successes, including rapprochement with Saudi Arabia and its membership status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as well as an invitation to the BRICS economic group in a summit last week.

Raid stated that alliances with emerging countries "represent a good opportunity to counter American unilateralism,” adding his government was working "to reduce the influence of the dollar" on Iran's economy, which has also been a reported goal of BRICS nations.