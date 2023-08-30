Pentagon says U.S. forces to remain in Middle East to counter Iranian threat

Last month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of U.S. Marines into the region

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that additional troops and assets deployed to the Middle East earlier this month in response to Iranian threat to commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz will remain in the region.

“As long as there is a need for these forces in the region” they will remain, Pentagon Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

She acknowledged that there is no decrease in Iranian threats so far.

“We continue to see harassment over the past weeks of IRGC-backed groups against commercial ships…We have not seen that threat drop, so there is no reason to move forces out,” Singh said.

Last month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of 3,000 of U.S. Marines into the region. Earlier in July, the Pentagon also sent additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets and a warship to the Middle East to protect assets from Iran’s seizure of vessels.