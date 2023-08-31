Iran slows near bomb-grade uranium enrichment, UN watchdog to conclude

This should add to easing of tensions between Tehran and Washington, which had already resulted in discussing the release of American prisoners

Iran is slowing the near weapons-grade uranium stockpiling, the UN nuclear watchdog is expected to conclude next month, a report said on Thursday.

According to Bloomberg, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is preparing to circulate its quarterly report on Iranian nuclear developments ahead of the board meeting on September 11. The outlet said that the IAEA data will show that Tehran is slowing down its production of highly-enriched uranium, which is a key component of an atomic bomb.

This should add to easing of tensions between Tehran and Washington, which had already resulted in discussing the release of American prisoners and the unfreeze of $6 billion of Iranian assets.

The next step could be the resumption of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal, which were halted last year. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful, but the IAEA at the start of the year detected uranium particles enriched to 83.7 percent, a level close to the threshold for making a bomb.