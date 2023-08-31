Iran claims it thwarted Israel's sabotage attack on its missile program

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian media reported that Tehran uncovered 14 Mossad agents

Iran's Defense Ministry issued a statement on Thursday saying that it had thwarted an alleged sabotage attack organized by Israel's Mossad against the country's missile program.

According to the statement, Israeli spy services has always been targeting Iran's missile industry due to its "strategic effectiveness" in "creating deterrence against enemy threats."

"Due to the country's self-sufficiency in the field of designing and producing all kinds of systems and missiles needed at various ranges, in recent years multi-layered information and security projects have been designed and implemented under the guise of buying parts to deceive the services of a rival," the defense ministry said.

It added that the operation was organized by a "completely professional network" of Israeli agents, who intended to install alien parts into the production cycle of Iran's advanced rockets.

"This network, under the direct guidance of the Mossad organization, intended to convert the manufactured rockets into explosive devices for hitting industrial lines and employees working in this field by selling the equipped part," the statement said.

It added that the "Zionist enemy program" was under the surveillance of Iran's intelligence from the very beginning and the network was "neutralized by the arrest of its agents."

"All routes and activities of the Mossad for the supply and transfer of the piece they were looking for, along with foreign officers and internal agents, were identified and placed under the umbrella of intelligence," the ministry noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian media reported that Tehran uncovered 14 Mossad agents operating in four different provinces of the country. The Iranian Intelligence Ministry also claimed that it sezied 43 powerful bombs ready to detonate.