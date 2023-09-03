Iran receives advanced Russian combat trainer jets - report

Earlier in March, Tehran announced that a deal had been reached to buy Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Moscow

Iran received a batch of advanced Russian combat trainer jets to "improve the training and combat capability of the air force," media reports said on Saturday.

"A number of Yak-130 training aircraft entered the country and joined the Shahid Babaei Air Base in Isfahan" in central Iran, according to Tasnim news agency.

The agency, quoting the army's public relations department, said the arrival of the Yakovlev Yak-130 came as part of the Islamic republic's "arms contracts with the Russian Federation."

Earlier in March, Tehran announced that a deal had been reached to buy Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Moscow. Iran currently has mostly Russian MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets that date back to the Soviet era, as well as some Chinese aircraft, including the F-7.

Ukraine and many of its Western allies have accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with weapons for use in its war against Kyiv. Iran has consistently denied the allegations.

In May, the United States said Iran and Russia are "expanding their unprecedented defense partnership." U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at the time that Iran had delivered more than 400 drones to Russia since August last year, adding that Tehran was seeking to buy attack helicopters, radars and Yak-130 aircraft from Russia.