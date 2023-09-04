Iran slows but still enriches uranium to near weapons grade - report

The UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, says it regrets the lack of Iranian cooperation and requests it work 'in earnest and in a sustained way' toward commitments

Leaked confidential reports indicated that Iran slowed but continued to enrich uranium to near weapons grade, and the UN nuclear watchdog regretted that "no progress" had been made by the Iranians, according to AFP.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran's total stockpile of enriched uranium was growing slower than its last report in May, but still growing and at a grade 18 times the limit set in a 2015 agreement, according to documents seen by AP and AFP.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has 268 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, compared to 250 pounds in May, and 192 in February. There was also 1186 pounds of uranium enriched up to 20 percent, about 100 more than in may.

The total stockpile was estimated at 8,367.7 pounds, as of August 19, a reduction of about 949 pounds since May, but still far from the 2015 limit of 447 pounds and an enrichment of just 3.67 percent.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi International Atomic Energy Organization Director-General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran.

The IAEA also reported problems with trying to monitor the nuclear program, saying Iran denied visas for agency officials, while the “de-designation of experienced agency inspectors” also challenged its work, according to AP.

Finally, the (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi "requests Iran to work with the agency in earnest and in a sustained way towards the fulfilment of the commitments," the agency said in a confidential report seen by AFP.