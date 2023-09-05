EU diplomatic chief confirms Swedish diplomat held captive in Iran

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says all EU institutions and Swedish authorities 'have been pushing the Iranian authorities to release' Johan Floderus

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed on Tuesday that a Swedish diplomat has been held captive in Iran for more than 500 days, after the story broke a day prior.

Sweden partially confirmed a New York Times report on Monday that its citizen Johan Floderus, working for the EU diplomatic corps, was imprisoned by Iran since April 2022 for alleged espionage charges.

A meeting in Spain, Borrell told reporters that Brussels was pushing "relentlessly" for the 33-year-old's release, confirming the prisoner's name and that he works for the EU diplomatic corps.

"I want to say something about, if you allow me, a specific case, the case of Mr Floderus. He's a Swedish citizen who worked for the European Union and has been detained illegally in Iran for the last 500 days," Borrell said.

"I want to stress that I personally, all my team at all levels -- European institutions in close coordination with the Swedish authorities, which have the first responsibility of consular protection -- and with his family, have been pushing the Iranian authorities to release him,” he added.

"Every time we had diplomatic meetings, at all levels, we have put the issue on the table. Relentlessly,” Borrell stated.

"We have been working for the freedom of Mr Floderus and we will continue doing that in close contact with the family, respecting their will, and for sure with the Swedish government," the EU diplomatic chief said.

"This is very much in our agenda, in our heart and we will not stop until Floderus will be free,” he concluded.

Duygu GETIREN / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP People demonstrate outside the Stockholm District Court in connection with the war crime trial against Hamid Noury in Stockholm District Court, Stockholm, Sweden.

Tehran announced in July last year it arrested a man on suspicion of espionage, two weeks after Iran’s former prison head Hamid Noury received a life jail term in Sweden for "aggravated crimes against international law" and "murder,” as part of his role in the Iranian regime’s 1988 mass executions of thousands of political opponents.