Pakistani soldier killed by Pakistani Taliban in clashes on Afghan border

A Pakistani soldier was killed during an overnight shootout with Pakistani Taliban militants in North Waziristan, near the Afghanistan border, according to military sources.

The military issued a statement late on Saturday, revealing that the exchange of gunfire occurred in Mir Ali, a significant town historically used as a sanctuary by militants. Security forces had been conducting operations to locate and apprehend terrorists in the area.

The clashes unfolded shortly after Pakistan temporarily closed the Torkham border crossing in the northwest due to a skirmish between border guards from both sides earlier in the week.

On the same day, confrontations near the northwestern Chitral district border resulted in the deaths of four Pakistani soldiers and 12 militants.

As the Torkham border point remained shut, numerous trucks loaded with goods, including perishable items such as fruits and vegetables, remained stranded on both sides.

AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad, File A Pakistani paramilitary soldier (L) and Afghan Taliban fighters stand guard on their respective sides at a border crossing point in Torkham, Pakistan.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, a senior official from the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, urged swift resolution of the border issue, emphasizing the significant financial losses traders faced if Torkham remained closed.

Pakistani authorities have initiated discussions with the Afghan interim government to address the Torkham border clash and the mounting cross-border militant attacks.

AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad Taliban fighters stand guard on their side at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Torkham, in Khyber district, Pakistan.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed deep concern over the incident, underlining Pakistan's dedication to countering rising terrorism. He emphasized that it is Afghanistan's responsibility to prevent attacks originating from its territory.

In recent months, the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has escalated its attacks on Pakistani security forces. Although distinct from the Afghan Taliban, the TTP maintains an alliance with them.