Iran claims to produce missiles capable of overcoming Israeli defenses

i24NEWS

Abu Mahdi naval cruise missiles are displayed in Iran.
Iranian Defense Ministry via APAbu Mahdi naval cruise missiles are displayed in Iran.

'Israel should abandon its air defense systems, as advanced missiles are capable of overcoming them'

In the shadow of security tensions with the Western world, the deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Lieutenant-General Abbas Nilpuroshan, announced on Sunday that Teheran is producing a new generation of hypersonic missiles.

During his speech, he also referred to tensions with Israel, stressing that "Israel should abandon its air defense systems, as advanced missiles are capable of overcoming them."

In a statement to the Tasnim news agency, he said that advanced missiles can maneuver at a speed of Mach 14-15 and "are capable of defeating the Israeli regime's air defense systems." 

"Tehran has precise information on the workings of the Zionist regime," he asserted.

According to him, "Israel has claimed to have a system capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, but this is a bluff and a psychological operation. I say with confidence that Israel's defense systems are outdated compared to the missiles we have developed."

AP Photo/Vahid SalemiIran's domestically built missiles are displayed during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran.

Nilpuroshan also stated that "Iran has limited the missile range to 2,000 km in accordance with the order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Khamenei, while obeying the country's operational doctrines and taking threats into account."

He noted, however, that Tehran had no problem technologically extending the range of its missiles.

