Search for kidnapped soccer players intensifies in Pakistan

Security forces in Pakistan's southwestern province Balochistan are intensifying their efforts to locate and rescue six footballers who were kidnapped last week.

The abduction occurred in the town of Sui, located in the Dera Bugti district, while the athletes were going to the town of Sibi to participate in the All-Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup football tournament.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued a statement late Sunday, revealing that the entire area had been cordoned off, and all available resources were being employed to recover the hostages.

“The necks of those spreading violence will not be able to escape the law,” Bugti was quoted as saying by the ministry. “The kidnapped are our children, I will not rest till they are recovered.”

The situation is developing in Balochistan, which is Pakistan's largest province in terms of land area but has the lowest population. Despite its vast natural resources, the province lags behind significantly in socio-economic development.

Balochistan has been a region of frequent unrest, characterized by ongoing separatist movements.

The local Baloch population has long expressed grievances regarding their inadequate share of the province's resource wealth, fueling the emergence of numerous separatist groups in the area.