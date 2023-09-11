Yoav Gallant says intel found 'the Iranian flag flying over the flight paths from which the Ayatollah regime plans to act against the citizens of Israel'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday warned that Iran was currently building an airport in Lebanon near the border with Israel meant for “terrorist purposes.”

"It is possible to see in the pictures the Iranian flag flying over the flight paths from which the Ayatollah regime plans to act against the citizens of Israel," Gallant said in a speech at the conference of the Institute for Counter-Terrorism Policy at Reichman University in central Israel.