Blinken signs key part of releasing $6 billion for Iranian prisoner exchange deal

'We have not lifted any of our sanctions on Iran, and Iran is not receiving any sanctions relief' clarifies a U.S. State Department spokesperson

The U.S. signed off on the transferring of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds on Monday night, as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Iran to finally release five American citizens imprisoned by the Islamic Republic.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress he went ahead with a key part of the deal, by signing a waiver to shield banks involved in the transfer from sanctions imposed on Iran, according to AFP.

The money transfer is "a critical step in securing the release of these five US citizens," a State Department spokesperson told AFP, clarifying "we have not lifted any of our sanctions on Iran, and Iran is not receiving any sanctions relief."

"We continue to counter the Iranian regime's human rights abuses, destabilizing actions abroad, its support for terrorism and its support for Russia's war against Ukraine,” the spokesperson added.

The deal was announced last month, after negotiations mediated by the Qatari government, which allowed the U.S. citizens to be freed from prison and placed in house arrest, awaiting to leave Iran after the funds in South Korea were transferred to an account in Qatar.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has insisted that Iran will only be allowed to use the $6 billion to buy food, medicine and other humanitarian goods, a point contested by the Iranian regime.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani insisted that the money will allow the Islamic Republic to "purchase all non-sanctioned goods" and were not limited to just food and medicine.

Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani holds a press conference in Tehran.

"We hope that this transfer will be completed in the coming days and that Iran will have full access to its assets," Kanani added, saying the prisoner exchange "will take place soon."

The official IRNA news agency reported another point, that five Iranians would also be released from the United States.

Biden's rivals described the deal as agreeing to a "ransom payment.” The transfer "creates a direct incentive for America's adversaries to conduct future hostage-taking," Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Representative Mike McCaul, said in a statement.